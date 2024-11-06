Astronomers spot unusually synchronized star formation’ in ancient galaxy for 1st time
Submit on Wednesday, November 6th, 2024 04:11
An old galaxy reveals clusters of young stars that have formed in an unusually synchronized fashion, challenging the idea that star formation declines as galaxies age.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 6th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.