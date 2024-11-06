Recruiting the world’s first disabled astronaut doesn’t mean space travel is inclusive – here’s how to change that
Despite the rapid growth in the number of space travellers, underrepresented population groups are still left behind, particularly those with disabilities. So how can space agencies and “space tourism” companies make spaceflight more inclusive for disabled astronauts?
