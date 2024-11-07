Satellite News

Go Centaur! Space Force stands up rocket stage at Los Angeles base

Thursday, November 7th, 2024

A Centaur III propellant tank and its rocket engine stand on display at Los Angeles Air Force Base as a testament to its service to both the United States’ military and civilian space missions.

