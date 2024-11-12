At 60 years, monument to NASA’s Project Mercury still stands, but what of its time capsule?
A 60-year-old tribute to America’s first human spaceflight program is standing up to the test of time, but what about the contents of its time capsule not to be opened until 2464?
