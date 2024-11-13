Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Open Gateway: Step into mock lunar orbit habitat at Space Center Houston

Submit on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 02:11

The public can now step into the future of lunar exploration at Space Center Houston by entering an early mockup for Northrop Grumman’s Gateway astronaut accommodations around the moon.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»