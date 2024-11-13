Open Gateway: Step into mock lunar orbit habitat at Space Center Houston
Submit on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 02:11
The public can now step into the future of lunar exploration at Space Center Houston by entering an early mockup for Northrop Grumman’s Gateway astronaut accommodations around the moon.
