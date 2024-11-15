First quilter in space challenges students, crafters to stitch the moon
Ten years after launching a patchwork of stars from her place in space, Karen Nyberg is calling for quilters to create the moon. The “Lunar Quilt Block Challenge” is now accepting quilt squares.
