A super-Earth beyond Mars would have made Earth nearly uninhabitable
Submit on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 18:11
A pair of planetary scientists simulated how our solar system might have evolved if it had a super-Earth orbiting where the asteroid belt is today. The results are enough to make you grateful that we only have eight planets.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.