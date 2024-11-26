Satellite News

Russian cargo spacecraft’s ‘unexpected odor’ delays delivery to astronauts on ISS

A Progress spacecraft at the ISS has a strange smell and unusual droplets after arriving at the ISS, NASA reported. Troubleshooting is ongoing, but its hatch is closed for now.

