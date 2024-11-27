Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Get 75% off your first two months of Discovery+ this Black Friday

Submit on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 00:11

This Discovery+ deal will keep you glued to your set with everything from space documentaries to Shark Week, and it’s a good way to keep the family happy this Thanksgiving.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»