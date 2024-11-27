Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Hot Black Friday camera deal: Save $800 on the best DSLR for astrophotography

Submit on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 19:11

Huge $800 off this Black Friday: Nikon D850, the best DSLR on the market and our pick as the best DSLR for astrophotography now almost 27% cheaper in this camera deal.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»