International Space Station dodges 2nd piece of space junk in 6 days
Submit on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 05:11
A Russian Progress freighter docked to the ISS fired its thrusters Monday (Nov. 25) to dodge a piece of debris, the second such evasive maneuver for the orbiting lab in less than a week.
