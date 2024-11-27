Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

International Space Station dodges 2nd piece of space junk in 6 days

A Russian Progress freighter docked to the ISS fired its thrusters Monday (Nov. 25) to dodge a piece of debris, the second such evasive maneuver for the orbiting lab in less than a week.

