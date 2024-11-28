From 6th Ave to space: Haribo gummi candies blast off into Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Haribo is adding its own “cosmic” taste to Thanksgiving by sending Goldbear (and its friends) where no gummi candy has gone before. The confectioner has a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
