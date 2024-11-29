Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

‘Impossible’ black holes discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope may finally have an explanation

Submit on Friday, November 29th, 2024 00:11

Peculiar James Webb Space Telescope observations seem to show gargantuan black holes in the earliest moments of the universe. New research may explain how they formed, thanks to primordial “seeds”.

