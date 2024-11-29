‘Impossible’ black holes discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope may finally have an explanation
Peculiar James Webb Space Telescope observations seem to show gargantuan black holes in the earliest moments of the universe. New research may explain how they formed, thanks to primordial “seeds”.
