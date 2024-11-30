Mysterious, record-breaking energy burst connected to dead star and red dwarf
Astronomers have tracked a mysterious, record-breaking blast of energy to a binary star system containing a red dwarf star and a white dwarf — solving a two-decade-long puzzle.
