SpaceX to launch next-gen US spy satellites, 20 Starlink spacecraft from California early Nov. 30
Submit on Saturday, November 30th, 2024 04:11
SpaceX plans to launch a batch of spy satellites for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office on Saturday morning (Nov. 30) from California’s central coast.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 30th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.