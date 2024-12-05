Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘It’s like taking a picture of lightning’: How astronomers raced to track the smallest asteroid ever seen

Submit on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 20:11

A tiny asteroid measuring some 27 inches (70 cm) wide was detected on a collision course with Earth above Siberia. It is expected to burn up harmlessly on the morning of Dec. 3, 2024.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»