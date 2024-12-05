Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope discovers 4th exoplanet in sweet triple ‘super puff’ star system

Submit on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 02:11

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have discovered a fourth planet in Kepler-51, a sweet system of cotton candy super puff planets.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»