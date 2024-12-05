Satellites find likely cause of mysterious African elephant deaths in 2020
The staggering deaths of over 300 African elephants in early 2020 was most likely due to toxins in water proliferated to exceptional levels by climate extremes, according to a fresh analysis of decade’s worth of satellite data.
