Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13 alongside a bright moon. Here’s how to see it
Submit on Friday, December 6th, 2024 23:11
The December Geminids ?—? one of the best meteor showers of the year ?—? will be adversely affected by bright moonlight, appearing the on the night before the full moon.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 6th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.