Geminid meteor shower peaks Dec. 13 alongside a bright moon. Here’s how to see it

Submit on Friday, December 6th, 2024 23:11

The December Geminids ?—? one of the best meteor showers of the year ?—? will be adversely affected by bright moonlight, appearing the on the night before the full moon.

