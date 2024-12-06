Gigantic ‘spiderwebs’ on Mars are the next big target for NASA’s Curiosity rover, agency reveals
Curiosity has just finished the latest leg of its 12-year Mars mission and will now set out to explore miles of web-like surface features left behind by ancient water on the Red Planet. The zig-zagging rocks could also provide clues about whether Mars once harbored extraterrestrial life.
