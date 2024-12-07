Satellite News

Iran launches military satellite, sending nation’s largest-ever payload to orbit: reports

Submit on Saturday, December 7th, 2024 02:11

Iranian state media claimed one of the country’s Simorgh rockets launched its largest payload yet, sending three spacecraft into low-Earth orbit on Dec. 6.

