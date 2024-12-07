‘Ominous milestone for the planet’: Arctic Ocean’s 1st ice-free day could be just 3 years away, alarming study finds
The Arctic’s ice cover could dip below a crucial threshold as soon as 2027, and will do so inevitably in the next 20 years if greenhouse gas emissions continue, scientists warn.
