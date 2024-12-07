Satellite News

This Week In Space podcast: Episode 139 —Look to the Skies

Submit on Saturday, December 7th, 2024 22:11

On Episode 139 of This Week In Space, Rod and Tariq talk with Leonard David to cover a broad swath, from the choice for the NASA Administrator to new delays for the Artemis program to UFOs/UAPs!

