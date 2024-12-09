James Webb Space Telescope suggests ‘new cosmic feature’ is needed to solve ‘Hubble trouble’
Submit on Monday, December 9th, 2024 21:11
‘Hubble was right!’ The largest cosmic survey from the James Webb Space Telescope indicates scientists may need another ingredient in their cosmic recipe.
This entry was posted on Monday, December 9th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.