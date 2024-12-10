100th woman in space, Emily Calandrelli, stands up to ‘small men’ on the internet: ‘I should have expected this.’
Submit on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 07:11
The astronaut and MIT engineer’s monumental milestone was marred by misogyny: “Instead of being on cloud nine, I’m crying in my seat.”
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 at 7:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.