Extremely rare, black ‘anti-auroras’ paint luminous ‘letter E’ above Alaska
Submit on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 20:11
A “bizarre” E-shaped aurora was recently photographed dancing in the sky above Alaska. The unusual light show was caused by rare black auroras, a.k.a. anti-auroras, which catapult charged particles from the sun back out of Earth’s atmosphere and into space.
