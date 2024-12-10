The moon’s oldest crater is super round – and that’s great news for NASA’s Artemis astronauts
Scientists have found that the moon’s oldest crater is rounder than we thought, which may mean future moon astronauts in the region could find and study rocks from deep within the moon’s mantle or crust.
