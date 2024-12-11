Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

2 huge asteroid strikes 36 million years ago didn’t change Earth’s climate over the long haul, study finds

Submit on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 23:11

Two giant asteroids that struck Earth about 36 million years ago did not cause any long-lasting shifts to our planet’s climate, according to new research.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»