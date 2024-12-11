NASA will fly F-15s through supersonic shock waves behind its experimental X-57 jet
Submit on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 21:11
NASA has developed special probes that will fly aboard F-15B jets trailing closely behind its X-59 “quiet” supersonic jet in order to measure the shock waves it produces.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.