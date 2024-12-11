Satellite News

NASA will fly F-15s through supersonic shock waves behind its experimental X-57 jet

NASA has developed special probes that will fly aboard F-15B jets trailing closely behind its X-59 “quiet” supersonic jet in order to measure the shock waves it produces.

