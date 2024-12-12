‘SALLY’ at Sundance: NatGeo film to reveal ‘hidden love’ of 1st US woman in space
A documentary about the life and love of America’s first woman in space will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. “SALLY,” from National Geographic, reveals the legacy of astronaut Sally Ride.
