Tom Hanks bringing ‘The Moonwalkers’ to Houston for US premiere in 2025

Submit on Thursday, December 12th, 2024 01:11

“The Moonwalkers” is landing in Houston. More than a year after the immersive film debuted in London, “The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks” is set to make its US premiere at Space Center Houston.

