Watch Russian cosmonauts install new X-ray detector during ISS spacewalk today (video)

Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner will perform a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk on Dec. 19 to install new equipment outside the ISS. Watch it live here, courtesy of NASA.

