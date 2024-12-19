Watch Russian cosmonauts install new X-ray detector during ISS spacewalk today (video)
Submit on Thursday, December 19th, 2024 23:11
Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner will perform a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk on Dec. 19 to install new equipment outside the ISS. Watch it live here, courtesy of NASA.
