Watch NASA’s Artemis Orion moon spacecraft blow its top during testing (video)

Submit on Saturday, December 21st, 2024 01:11

NASA’s Orion spacecraft recently completed an 11-month test campaign, during which it was subjected to extreme conditions of a launch abort scenario and electromagnetic effects of lightning strikes.

