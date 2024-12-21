Watch NASA’s Artemis Orion moon spacecraft blow its top during testing (video)
NASA’s Orion spacecraft recently completed an 11-month test campaign, during which it was subjected to extreme conditions of a launch abort scenario and electromagnetic effects of lightning strikes.
