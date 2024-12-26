Running chicken nebula glows in gorgeous new image from Very Large Telescope in Chile
A new image from the Very Large Telescope captures a cosmic cloud referred to as the Running Chicken Nebula, given its bright ‘beak’ and characteristic shape.
