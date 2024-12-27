NASA’s Parker Solar Probe phones home after surviving historic close sun flyby
A NASA spacecraft has survived a historic close fly of the sun. The mission team received a beacon tone from the Parker Solar Probe, signaling it was still functioning after the record approach.
