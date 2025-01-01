Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Just a fraction of the hydrogen hidden beneath Earth’s surface could power Earth for 200 years, scientists find [clone]

Submit on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025 22:11

A newly-deployed satellite has created the most-detailed map yet of the ocean floor, finding hundreds of hills and underwater volcanoes that were previously missed.

