Supercharged auroras possible this weekend as colossal ‘hole’ in the sun spews solar wind toward Earth
Submit on Friday, January 3rd, 2025 20:11
Aurora alert — a coronal hole is spewing fast solar wind toward Earth, potentially boosting geomagnetic activity and supercharging northern lights Jan. 4 to Jan. 5.
