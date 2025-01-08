The ‘original’ John Glenn gave his ‘go’ for Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket
John Glenn’s last correspondence before his death was to approve the use of his name for Blue Origin’s first orbital-class rocket. Glenn hailed the booster for what it could enable for spaceflight.
