Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Satellites watch as LA wildfires burn out of control in California (video)

Submit on Thursday, January 9th, 2025 05:11

A deadly wildfire continues to burn in parts of Los Angeles in Southern California, NOAAssatellites continue to monitor the location of the fire and smoke across the region.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, January 9th, 2025 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»