The Fantastic Four join ‘Marvel Rivals’ ahead of their big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot
Submit on Thursday, January 9th, 2025 19:11
As fans await the first public trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the hit online hero shooter Marvel Rivals is welcoming the First Family.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 9th, 2025 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.