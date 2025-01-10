Satellite News

See the moon and Jupiter ride the Bull in tonight’s sky

Friday, January 10th, 2025

On Friday (Jan. 10), the moon will pass near Jupiter, meeting up with the gas giant in the constellation Taurus. Viewers can expect to see the bright moon and Jupiter shortly after sunset.

