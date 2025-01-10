See the moon and Jupiter ride the Bull in tonight’s sky
On Friday (Jan. 10), the moon will pass near Jupiter, meeting up with the gas giant in the constellation Taurus. Viewers can expect to see the bright moon and Jupiter shortly after sunset.
