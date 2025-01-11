Mars is bigger and brighter this weekend than it will be all year. Here’s how to see it
Mars will be at perigee, its closest point to Earth, on Sunday, Jan. 12, appearing bigger and brighter in the sky. Here’s how to view the Red Planet at its best for 2025.
