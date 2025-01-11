Satellite News

The Full Wolf Moon ‘eats’ Mars on Jan. 13. Here’s how to see it

Saturday, January 11th, 2025

On the night of Jan. 13, the full moon will appear to pass in front of Mars, resulting in an occultation visible from the United States, much of southern and eastern Canada, and West Africa.

