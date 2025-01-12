SpaceX will launch 2 private lunar landers this week, kicking off busy year for moon missions
Submit on Sunday, January 12th, 2025 22:11
Lunar landers from Firefly Aerospace and Japanese company ispace will lift off atop the same SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket this week, kicking off a busy year of moon missions.
