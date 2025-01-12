Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX will launch 2 private lunar landers this week, kicking off busy year for moon missions

Submit on Sunday, January 12th, 2025 22:11

Lunar landers from Firefly Aerospace and Japanese company ispace will lift off atop the same SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket this week, kicking off a busy year of moon missions.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Sunday, January 12th, 2025 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»