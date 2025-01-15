Saturn disappears behind the moon in stunning telescope photo
January 15th, 2025
A composition photo of images taken during the lunar occultation on Jan. 4 captures the progression of the moon moving in front of Saturn, briefly hiding it from viewers on Earth.
