Photographer captures rare Comet G3 ATLAS from UK in dramatic ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ image
Submit on Thursday, January 16th, 2025 23:11
Photographer Josh Dury captured rare Comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) in a dramatic ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ image after a challenging chase across UK skies at dusk.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 16th, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.