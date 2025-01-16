Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Photographer captures rare Comet G3 ATLAS from UK in dramatic ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ image

Submit on Thursday, January 16th, 2025 23:11

Photographer Josh Dury captured rare Comet C/2024 G3 (Atlas) in a dramatic ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ image after a challenging chase across UK skies at dusk.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, January 16th, 2025 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»