Centuries-old supernova guides James Webb Space Telescope through an interstellar gap
Submit on Friday, January 17th, 2025 04:11
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured the first exquisite images of an interstellar patch of sky, about 11,000 light-years away in the constellation Cassiopeia.
This entry was posted on Friday, January 17th, 2025 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.