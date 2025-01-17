Feeding supermassive black holes may have ended the cosmic ‘dark ages’ billions of years ago
Submit on Friday, January 17th, 2025 20:11
NASA’s Chandra and NuSTAR telescopes have teamed up to study a supermassive black hole-powered quasar that could have played a key role in ending the cosmic dark ages.
This entry was posted on Friday, January 17th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.