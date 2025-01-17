SpaceX catches Super Heavy booster on Starship Flight 7 test but loses upper stage (video, photos)
Submit on Friday, January 17th, 2025 07:11
SpaceX pulled off a launch-tower catch of Starship’s Super Heavy booster during a test flight today (Jan. 16) but lost the vehicle’s upper stage.
This entry was posted on Friday, January 17th, 2025 at 7:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.