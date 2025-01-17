Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

SpaceX catches Super Heavy booster on Starship Flight 7 test but loses upper stage (video, photos)

Submit on Friday, January 17th, 2025 07:11

SpaceX pulled off a launch-tower catch of Starship’s Super Heavy booster during a test flight today (Jan. 16) but lost the vehicle’s upper stage.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, January 17th, 2025 at 7:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«