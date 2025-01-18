FAA requiring investigation into SpaceX Starship’s Flight 7 explosion
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is requiring an investigation into the explosion of SpaceX’s Starship upper stage during the vehicle’s seventh test flight on Jan. 16.
